Library apologizes after system tells hundreds they owe big fines

The Waco-McLennan County Library is apologizing to about 400 people after their new computer system sent out the wrong message.

Essy Day, Director of Library Services, said their new system emailed people who had library fines on their account that were older than a year. The email told them they owed $50 and could be sent to collections. Day, however, said it was the wrong message.

"It's not that they owe $50. In 99.9% of the cases, they do not owe us $50. They just owe something and in most cases, the fines are over a year old," Day said.

Day said prior to 2015, they did not mail any notices about late fines because they would wait until people would go back to the library. In 2015, they started emailing notices. In 2016, they started sending texts.

"We are so sorry. I cannot apologize enough for this error. The system is wonderful, we love it. The staff is incredibly patient and helpful. All you have to do is call us and we will do everything we can to help you. We are so sorry," Day said.

Day said most people called last week and cleared up the confusion, but they are still available to answer any questions if you call (254)750-5943.

