'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines fifth child to be a b - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines fifth child to be a boy

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

It's official! 

Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" are expecting their fifth child. The baby will be a boy. 

Chip Gaines posted a video on his twitter announcing the gender of the baby.

Chip announced it on Twitter with "hints" leading to the reveal. 

The final season of Fixer Upper is currently on the air. 

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

Congratulations to the Gaineses! 

