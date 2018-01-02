'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines fifth child to be a boy

It's official!

Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper" are expecting their fifth child. The baby will be a boy.

Chip Gaines posted a video on his twitter announcing the gender of the baby.

Alright, alright.. if we're going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation https://t.co/VF50Ax2GTq — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 7, 2018

#Gage was so thrilled to get to meet you! Thank you for making his day! pic.twitter.com/qUx04kEKz3 — Mike Spurlock (@jms81367) March 7, 2018

Chip announced it on Twitter with "hints" leading to the reveal.

The final season of Fixer Upper is currently on the air.

.@chipgaines swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!! ???????? #5 pic.twitter.com/bUwC3T91Cl — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) January 3, 2018

Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Everyone tune in now for tonight’s #FixerUpper! We’ve got some BIG news to share.. hint #1 pic.twitter.com/Qwl3ddbbTd — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018

Congratulations to the Gaineses!

