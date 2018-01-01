Baylor athletics gives their new years resolutions

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.More >>
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.More >>
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball player Alicia Blackwell has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Co-Player of the Week for the two weeks ending January 1st.More >>
Texas A&M freshman Chennedy Carter was named SEC Women's Basketball Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, notching her second weekly honor of the season.More >>
