Baylor athletics gives their new years resolutions

With people all over the world making New Year's resolutions to better themselves, we asked Baylor players and coaches what their resolutions were. Below are just a few of their responses:

"Stop procrastinating." - Kalani Brown, Lady Bears junior center



"Watch how I communicate with people. Sometimes I have a sharp tongue and mostly its in my head towards myself but occasionally it comes out towards other people. So I need to do better about what words to use and how to use them." - Jake Lindsey, Bears junior guard



"Yes. Manage my money. I need to stop spending money." - Alexis Morris, Lady Bears freshman guard



"I always have one resolution and I always break it so there's no need for me to keep doing it but that's not to cuss. I did really good one year because I put 20 dollars in a big glass bucket or jar in our locker room and every time I cussed throughout the year I would put 20 dollars in there and at the end of the year I had the team take it to charity. To the salvation army. That got expensive but I don't have one I probably should." - Kim Mulkey, Lady Bears Head Coach



"Rebound better!" - Scott Drew, Bears Head Basketball Coach

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.