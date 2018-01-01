Baylor athletics gives their new years resolutions - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor athletics gives their new years resolutions

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

With people all over the world making New Year's resolutions to better themselves, we asked Baylor players and coaches what their resolutions were. Below are just a few of their responses:

"Stop procrastinating." - Kalani Brown, Lady Bears junior center

"Watch how I communicate with people. Sometimes I have a sharp tongue and mostly its in my head towards myself but occasionally it comes out towards other people. So I need to do better about what words to use and how to use them." - Jake Lindsey, Bears junior guard

"Yes. Manage my money. I need to stop spending money." - Alexis Morris, Lady Bears freshman guard

"I always have one resolution and I always break it so there's no need for me to keep doing it but that's not to cuss. I did really good one year because I put 20 dollars in a big glass bucket or jar in our locker room and every time I cussed throughout the year I would put 20 dollars in there and at the end of the year I had the team take it to charity. To the salvation army. That got expensive but I don't have one I probably should." - Kim Mulkey, Lady Bears Head Coach

"Rebound better!" - Scott Drew, Bears Head Basketball Coach

