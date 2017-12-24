Police arrest man in fatal Christmas Eve auto-pedestrian accident

Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened on Christmas Eve.

A 59-year-old man was killed on Christmas Eve when he was retrieving fallen items in the street and was struck by a vehicle in Waco.

Police have identified the man has Kevin McAndrew, of Hewitt.

Around 2:30 a.m., McAndrew had been shopping in the 600 block of Hewitt Drive when police believe he may have accidentally left items on the roof of his car.

When he pulled out of the parking lot onto Hewitt Drive the item fell into a lane of traffic. McAndrew stopped his vehicle on the shoulder and walked into the roadway to get the item and was struck by a vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waco police said that Randall Worley, 35, was arrested in connection with the case. Police said that Worley was charged with failure to stop and render aid-death.

Police said that Worley hit McAndrew and left the scene, returning shortly after.

Worley turned himself into the county jail Monday.

