Killeen police investigate shooting that sent one to hospital

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one man in the hospital on Wednesday morning. 

Around 1 a.m., officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of N. 18th Street where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police said the victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White with non-life-threatening injuries. 

