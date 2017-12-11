Police officers donate, decorate Christmas tree for family of Trooper Allen

Officers with the Lorena Police Department donated and decorated a Christmas tree for the family of fallen Trooper Damon Allen.

Trooper Allen was shot and killed on Thanksgiving while conducting a traffic stop.

The Lorena police chief ended also had a message to the Allen family.

"We hope that this tree will bring a small ray of sunshine to you over these dark days," he said. "Your husband and father was a hero! For that, we will be forever grateful. Please know that we will always be there for you."

