Police officers donate, decorate Christmas tree for family of Tr - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police officers donate, decorate Christmas tree for family of Trooper Allen

(Source: Lorena Police Department) (Source: Lorena Police Department)
(Source: Lorena Police Department) (Source: Lorena Police Department)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Officers with the Lorena Police Department donated and decorated a Christmas tree for the family of fallen Trooper Damon Allen. 

Trooper Allen was shot and killed on Thanksgiving while conducting a traffic stop. 

The Lorena police chief ended also had a message to the Allen family.

"We hope that this tree will bring a small ray of sunshine to you over these dark days," he said. "Your husband and father was a hero! For that, we will be forever grateful. Please know that we will always be there for you."

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly