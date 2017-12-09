Fire crews put out vehicle fire in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fire crews put out vehicle fire in Temple

(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Fire crews put out a vehicle fire near Temple Mall on Saturday.

The Temple Fire Department said they received the call around 12:06 p.m. 

The fire originated in the engine compartment area of an Oldsmobile Sedan. 

The vehicle was considered a total loss. There were no injuries and no other vehicles were affected. 

The fire was unintentional. 

