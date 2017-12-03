Marlin resident claims lotto ticket for almost $25M - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Marlin resident claims lotto ticket for almost $25M

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
MARLIN, TX (KXXV) -

A Marlin resident has claimed the $24.75 million Lotto jackpot that was sold in 2017, the Texas Lottery said.

The winner chose the cash value option and will receive $17,367,065.53. 

The ticket was sold at Evans Oil & Express Lube on Oak Street. The retailer is eligible to receive a $247,926.51 bonus for selling the ticket.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers that were drawn on Dec. 2, 2017. The winning numbers were 12-15-17-31-38-47.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

