One person dead after dump truck flips over, catches fire

One person is dead after a dump truck flipped over Thursday afternoon. 

The accident happened on Box Ranch Road in Moody, one mile from Mockingbird Lane. 

Officials on scene said that a dump truck hauling manure flipped over and caught on fire, killing one person. 

No other information was released. 

