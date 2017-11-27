Man indicted for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

On Wednesday, a man in Killeen was indicted for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old.

In November, the Bell County Sheriff's Department said they arrested him after he turned himself in.

Upon further investigation by the Killeen Police Department, it was determined that the offense occurred on Pecan Creek Road in Bell County.

Killeen Police Department identified the suspect as 57-year-old Phillip Joseph Beauchamp.

Through further investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, it was discovered that a 5-year-old had been sexually assaulted.

On Nov. 15, the case of the aggravated sexual assault of a child was screened with the Bell County District Attorney's Office.

The initial report originated with Killeen Police Department and was later forwarded to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.