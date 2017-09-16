Temple firefighters battle two fires in less than seven hours apart

The Temple Fire Department said they responded to two fires in less than seven hours on Friday.

On Sept. 15, at around 1:57 p.m. firefighters received the first call to Parks on the Green Apartments located in the 3000 block of Antelope Trail.

Light smoke was seen from an upstairs apartment, the fire was located in an interior wall and was extinguished. The cause of the fire was unintentional and started by maintenance workers using a torch to repair water pipes.

There were no injuries. Two apartments units received minor damage and the apartment complex is assisting the three displaced adults. The fire was under control at 2:19 p.m.

The second call firefighters were called to the 1300 block of North 4th St. at 8:34 p.m. Flames were visible from the rear and corner of the house. Firefighters searched and found no one inside the residence. The fire was extinguished.

Quick action by fire crews limited fire damage to a bedroom, hallway and attic. The remainder of the house received smoke damage. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire in the vacant house.

The fire was under control at 9:09 p.m.

