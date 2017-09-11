22-year-old woman arrested for H-E-B robbery - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

22-year-old woman arrested for H-E-B robbery

(Source: Temple Police) (Source: Temple Police)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for a bank robbery that happened inside of an H-E-B in Temple. 

Temple police said the robbery happened at 1314 W. Adams Avenue. 

A witness told police that a woman, identified as Briana Joyce Holamon, came into the bank and demanded cash. Police do not know if a weapon was displayed. 

Holamon left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.She was arrested in Waco without incident. 

No other details were released. 

