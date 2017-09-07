Boil water notice for City of Moody lifted

The City of Moddy has lifted a water boil notice.

The notice started on Sept. 9 at 1 a.m. for all customers of the City of Moody water system.

The boil water notice was due to repairs being made on a water main located on 4th St.

The City of Moody was asking all customers to boil their water prior consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be boiled for at least two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase water from some other suitable source.

Officials will give a notification once it is no longer necessary to boil water.

If you have any questions you can contact City Hall at 254-853-2314.

