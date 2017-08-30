Coast Guard rescue infant from Hurricane Harvey aftermath

The U.S. Coast Guard has been working to rescue people from flooding and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The Coast Guard posted a picture today on their Facebook page of an aircrew assisting in the rescue of an infant from the Houston Metro area on Tuesday.
The U.S. Coast Guard is accepting donations for families impacted by the disaster. You can donate here.
The National Weather Service has declared a flash flood emergency in the Houston area on Sunday.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
President Donald Trump is pledging that his administration will work tirelessly to help the region recover from the massive flooding and destruction from Hurricane Harvey.
