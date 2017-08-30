Coast Guard rescue infant from Hurricane Harvey aftermath - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Coast Guard rescue infant from Hurricane Harvey aftermath

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

The U.S. Coast Guard has been working to rescue people from flooding and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. 

The Coast Guard posted a picture today on their Facebook page of an aircrew assisting in the rescue of an infant from the Houston Metro area on Tuesday. 

The U.S. Coast Guard is accepting donations for families impacted by the disaster. You can donate here

