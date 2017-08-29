Former Waco Chief appointed as interim Police Chief of Ingleside

The City of Ingleside announced that Brent Stroman has been appointed as Interim Police Chief effective Aug. 18.

Stroman retired in 2016 as Police Chief of Waco, Texas.

He started his career as in 1997 as a graduate of the Waco Police Academy and serving in various command positions.

Brent holds a master in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.