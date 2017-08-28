Ranch Harley-Davidson to take waters to south Texas

The Ranch Harley-Davidson will be donating and taking waters to South Texas.

They will be loading water and items into trucks and trailers and will be taking them south later this week.

They are open now for collection and will try to leave Friday or Saturday.

They are asking for diapers, baby formula, wipes, non-perishable food items, clothing, toiletries, etc.

