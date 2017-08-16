Waco landfill opponents say potential landfill could threaten drinking water

A group opposed to building a new potential landfill site in Waco says drinking water could be threatened with the new site.

The Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill said the potential new property overlaps with a "newly-uncovered" easement purchased in 1961 by the U.S. Government. The easement was to protect the Waco Reservoir drinking water supply.

“You cannot build on, nor excavate any land in the 503 easement because it is too close to the watershed,” Brad Holland, chair of the group, said in a press release. “Placing a solid waste landfill in the 503 easement violates TCEQ standards and would absolutely threaten our drinking water during any flood.”

News Channel 25 has reached out to the city of Waco for comment but has not received anything yet.

