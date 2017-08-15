Gov. Abbott signs bill limiting insurance coverage for abortion procedures

Texas Governor Abbott signed House Bill 214 on Tuesday. The bill limits insurance coverage for abortion procedures.

"As a firm believer in Texas values I am proud to sign legislation that ensures no Texan is ever required to pay for a procedure that ends the life of an unborn child,” said Governor Abbott. “This bill prohibits insurance providers from forcing Texas policy holders to subsidize elective abortions. I am grateful to the Texas legislature for getting this bill to my desk, and working to protect innocent life this special session.”

The new law prohibits insurance coverage for private plans, state worker's insurance and insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The exception to the new law is if the mother's life is in danger.

