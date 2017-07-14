Motorcyclist dies after losing control on I-35 in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Motorcyclist dies after losing control on I-35 in Temple

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Temple police confirmed one person is dead following a motorcycle crash on the southbound side of I-35 near the 299 exit. 

The motorcyclist was identified as 24-year-old James Smith.

Officers responded just after midnight to a report of a motorcyclist who lost control of his bike and skidded on the road. 

Temple police said upon arrival, Smith was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

A Justice of Peace has ordered an autopsy.  

The southbound lanes of I-35 just past the 299 exit were closed for several hours while crash scene reconstruction crews investigated the crash.

Police reopened lanes just after 5 a.m.

This case remains under investigation. 

