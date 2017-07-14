Motorcyclist dies after losing control on I-35 in Temple

Temple police confirmed one person is dead following a motorcycle crash on the southbound side of I-35 near the 299 exit.

The motorcyclist was identified as 24-year-old James Smith.

Officers responded just after midnight to a report of a motorcyclist who lost control of his bike and skidded on the road.

Temple police said upon arrival, Smith was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

A Justice of Peace has ordered an autopsy.

The southbound lanes of I-35 just past the 299 exit were closed for several hours while crash scene reconstruction crews investigated the crash.

Police reopened lanes just after 5 a.m.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.