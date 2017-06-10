Here's what to do in CTX this Father's Day weekend - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Here's what to do in CTX this Father's Day weekend

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Looking for something to do this Father's Day weekend?  Here's a few ideas!

FRIDAY

Murder in Margaritaland 
6:30 p.m. - Brazos Theatre, Waco 

Hot Summer Sounds - Anjelique & the Sweet City Band
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Miller Park, Temple

Drew Fish Band and Cory Morrow
8 p.m. - The Backyard, Waco

Movie in Your Parks: Storks 
8:30 p.m - Killeen Community Center 

SATURDAY

Dad & Me: Space Workshop
10:30 a.m. - That Art Place, Belton 

Juneteenth Block Party 
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Oscar DuConge (Carver) Park, Waco 

Father's Day Fish Fry 
12 p.m. - 4 p.m. - Harley Davidson of Waco 

Schoolhouse Rock, Live!, Jr. 
2 p.m. - Vive Les Arts Theatre, Killeen 

2017 JUNETEENTH FESTIVAL 
3 p.m. - Harker Heights Event Center 

Father's Day Celebration 
5:30 p.m. - The New Republic Brewing Company, College Station 

Rock Out For Cancer - St. Jude Fundraiser 
6 p.m. - The Backyard Bar, Waco 

2017 Blues Festival 
6 p.m. - Historic Downtown Bryan 

Movies in the Park - The Secret Life of Pets 
6:30 p.m. - West Temple Park 

SUNDAY

Father's Day Brunch 
11 a.m. - Stillhouse Wine Room, Killeen

Father's Day Cook-Out 
2 p.m. - Peach Creek Vineyards, College Station 

Father's Day Market on the Green 
5 p.m. - Millican Reserve, College Station 

