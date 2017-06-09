Killeen police investigate false report of robbery and shooting

The Killeen Police Department said they are looking for man who made a false report of a robbery and shooting in Killeen.

On June 6 at about 8:08 p.m., Killeen police responded to a report of a shooting and aggravated robbery. Police met with a person at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights.

The person and two witnesses advised that he was shot during a robbery at the Walmart located at 1400 Lowes Blvd.

Those people are identified as Mauricio Lugo and Andre Williams.

Investigators determined that the report was false, and that the "victim" had been injured in a self-inflicted firearm accident at his apartment.

The victim's friend eventually admitted the report was false, and no robbery had taken place. They also admitted that the firearm that was used was thrown out into a field. The firearm was recovered by police.

Lugo and Williams have been arrested for false report to a Peace Officer.

Both are out of jail on a $5,000 bonds.

Antoine McDaniels fled upon his release from the hospital and is currently wanted for False Report to a Peace Officer.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.