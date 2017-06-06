Former Bryan Police officer arrested, accused of invasive video recording

A former Bryan Police officer turned himself in to the police department Tuesday morning after being charged with invasive visual recording.

According to a press release from the Bryan Police Department, a 20-year-old woman accused Paul Silva of taking a video recording of an intimate encounter without her knowledge on May 12.

Silva was off duty when the alleged incident occurred.

The Bryan Police Department immediately opened up two separate investigations, and Silva resigned as a result of the internal investigation.

The criminal investigation was presented to the Brazos County district attorney, and an arrest warrant was issued June 5 for Silva.

In a statement, Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said, “There is nothing more important to the members of the Bryan Police Department than the trust of the citizens we serve. We uphold our officers to the highest standards and when they violate the citizen’s trust this department will hold them accountable.”

