Man arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman after burglarizing home

College Station police said that they have arrested a man who kidnapped a woman and sexually assaulted her while she was jogging after he had burglarized a home.

Police said that they responded to the 700 block of Highlands for a suspicious person call on Monday.

The person who called police said that a man was at the door of their home, demanding entry.

When police began to search for the suspect, a man approached an officer. Police later identified the man as the suspect.

Police said the suspect struck the officer’s vehicle with his hand and began to make erratic comments of sexual nature to the officer. The officer believed the suspect was intoxicated or on some other substance.

During this time, police said a vehicle pulled up next to the officer, and a woman in the vehicle said the suspect had kidnapped her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said that she had been jogging on Luther St., and when she turned onto Highlands St., she was approached by the suspect. After a brief conversation, the woman tried to run away from the suspect.

The suspect chased her, caught her, physically assaulted her and then dragged her inside a nearby residence that he had burglarized.

In the home, the suspect continued to assault her, and then sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police that she was able to free herself when the suspect became distracted. She flagged down a passing motorist and fled the area.

She had not been able to call police yet when she saw the officers talking to the suspect.

Both officers on scene placed the suspect under arrest for public intoxication. The suspect put up a struggle, and several more officers assisted in searching him and placing him in the patrol vehicle.

Detectives responded to the scene. The residence that had been burglarized was identified and property from the residence and property from the victim were found in the suspect’s possession.

Raymond Bailey Jr. was charged with aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

The case in currently under investigation.

Anyone with information please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.