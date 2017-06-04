17-year-old who drowned in lake identified

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating after a 17-year-old reportedly drowned at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir.

The 17-year-old has been identified as Jose Servin. He was going to be a senior at Reicher Catholic High School in the fall.

The McLennan County Sheriffs Office confirmed deputies were on the scene with game wardens.

Authorities said the 17-year-old was a non-swimmer. He was on a flotation device and fell off.

Game wardens found the Servin's body around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Game wardens are investigating the incident.

Reicher Catholic High School principal Mandy Taylor released this statement:

It was with an extremely heavy heart to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of one of our students yesterday. Jose Servin was a spirited, energetic, and outgoing member of the Reicher family. He loved to see people enjoying life with smiles and laughter. He was a well mannered, kind, and faith-filled 17 year old who will be dearly missed by everyone at Reicher. We ask everyone to join us in praying for his family during this difficult time. Students will be gathering at noon today at Reicher. We will help keep everyone informed as details are released.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.