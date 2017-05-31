Area of Highway 6 shutdown due to RV fire - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Area of Highway 6 shutdown due to RV fire

CALVERT, TX (KXXV) -

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said that southbound Highway 6 in Calvert is shut down.

They said an RV is on fire. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Please avoid the area.

