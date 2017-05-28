Local Chipotle locations hacked, malware may have stolen card data

If you ate at a Chipotle restaurant and paid with a card sometime between the end of March and mid-April, there's a chance hackers had access to your card information.

The company said in statement on its website that an investigation found an operation of malware in the registers at certain locations in the U.S. That malware may have given hackers access to the name on your card, your card number, and its expiration date, the company said.

Only customers who visited the following Chipotle locations between March 24, 2017, and April 18, 2017, were affected:

Waco 721 S. 4th St. 1115 North Valley Mills Dr.

Temple 3550 S. General Bruce Dr.

Harker Heights 201 E. Central Texas Expy.

Fort Hood Clear Creek Shopping Center

Copperas Cove 3018 E. U.S. Hwy 190

College Station 815 University Dr. 1505 University Dr. E



The company said they've removed the malware and urged customers to check their bank statements for strange activity.

