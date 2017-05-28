Local Chipotle locations hacked, malware may have stolen card da - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Local Chipotle locations hacked, malware may have stolen card data

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

If you ate at a Chipotle restaurant and paid with a card sometime between the end of March and mid-April, there's a chance hackers had access to your card information.

The company said in statement on its website that an investigation found an operation of malware in the registers at certain locations in the U.S. That malware may have given hackers access to the name on your card, your card number, and its expiration date, the company said.

Only customers who visited the following Chipotle locations between March 24, 2017, and April 18, 2017, were affected:

  • Waco
    • 721 S. 4th St.
    • 1115 North Valley Mills Dr.
  • Temple
    • 3550 S. General Bruce Dr.
  • Harker Heights
    • 201 E. Central Texas Expy.
  • Fort Hood
    • Clear Creek Shopping Center
  • Copperas Cove
    • 3018 E. U.S. Hwy 190
  • College Station
    • 815 University Dr.
    • 1505 University Dr. E

The company said they've removed the malware and urged customers to check their bank statements for strange activity.

For more information about the data breach, click here.

