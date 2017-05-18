McLennan golfer earns PING honor

McLennan Community College sophomore golfer Ryan Brown was named to the NJCAA District II PING All-District Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America for his outstanding play during the 2016-17 seasons. Brown competed in all 10 of the Highlanders’ tournaments, leading the team with the low score eight times. In the fall, he finished tied for fifth at the Dodge City Shootout, tied for 11th at the NJCAA Preview and tied for ninth at the Dr Pepper Classic. This spring, he placed second at the TJC Invitational, tied for third at the Sonny Wiginton Intercollegiate and finished seventh at the NJCAA District II tourney.



Brown and the defending national champion Highlanders are competing in the NJCAA Division I National Championship in Garden City, Kansas, this week with the final round scheduled for Friday.