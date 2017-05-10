Fort Hood conducts active shooter training - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Fort Hood conducts active shooter training

By Brooke Bednarz, Reporter
(Source: KXXV)
FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

Fort Hood conducted an active shooter training Wednesday morning.

The training affected the entire post as all units practiced their emergency management training.

Three active shooters were staged and first responders from Fort Hood and surrounding communities took action to stop the active shooters. Volunteer victims were taken to local hospitals to practice for real world situation. This training took a year to plan.

