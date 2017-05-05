Police: Victim dead after morning shooting identified, suspect arrested

Killeen police said that a victim is dead after a shooting at 1200 block of S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.

Police said the victim, identified as Travis Granger, 29, was found behind the 7-Eleven on Friday. Granger was transported to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries at 11:08 a.m.

The suspect was identified as Keith Louis Marinnie, 27.

A warrant was issued for Marinnie. He was arrested at the intersection of Pershing Drive and Old FM 440. He is charged with murder and is being booked into the Killeen City Jail.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.