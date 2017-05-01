Killeen SWAT responds to shooting situation

A woman is now in police custody after an early morning shooting prompted a Tactical Response Unit to be called out to a fourplex in Killeen.

Killeen police responded to the residence in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive just before 6 a.m. Monday after getting word of a 71-year-old woman who was shot in the foot. The victim suffered only minor injuries and is expected to recover. The Killeen Police Tactical Response Unit responded after the woman suspected of the shooting initially refused to come out of the home.

Two other adults and one baby were inside the residence, but they were not harmed.

According to Killeen Police officials on scene, the suspect was arrested without incident on misdemeanor warrants.. More charges are pending

