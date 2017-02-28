Vehicle fire at Killeen Career Center extinguished, classes resu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Vehicle fire at Killeen Career Center extinguished, classes resume as normal

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen ISD said that students and staff evacuated the Career Center due to a vehicle fire in the back parking lot of the campus.

They said the fire department was able to quickly extinguish the flames from the vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

Classes have resumed as normal.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly