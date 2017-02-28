Murder investigation underway after shooting victim dies

A man who was shot Monday night during a fight near North Waco Park has died. This is the first murder of 2017 in Waco.

Police responded to a call of a fight and shooting in the 2300 block of Edna Avenue just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

Police arrived on the scene and found 29-year-old Jeremy Dewayne James had been shot several times in the chest.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say James went to the area to continue an argument he was having with another person. James' family said he wasn't there to fight, but rather that he was at the wrong place, at the wrong time.

As the parties met, a fight broke out and at least two people fired shots.

"Anytime you have a murder in your neighborhood, you should be concerned, no doubt, but we know that this wasn't a random shooting. We know that it was done to someone who didn't know somebody or there wasn't other underlying factor to it," Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.

Several neighbors, including Paula Harmon are concerned after this shooting happened so close to her home.

"It's very scary, because you know gunfire could've hit one of us over here, me or a bystander," Harmon said.

Harmon said she saw around 25 people on Edna Avenue and heard them talking about fighting.

"My brother told me to come inside after we heard one shot so we went inside and about that time we heard 15 shots and then everyone started scattering and going somewhere," Harmon said.

She plans to limit taking her dogs to the North Waco Park when it gets dark.

Police are investigating what exactly happened and interviewing people to develop suspects in this case.

