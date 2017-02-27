Police: 17-year-old stabbed in the middle of the street in Kille - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police: 17-year-old stabbed in the middle of the street in Killeen

Killeen police said a 17-year-old boy has been stabbed in the middle of the street near Great Divide and Loma Gaile in Killeen.

Police said he was taken to McLane's Children Center, and he is in stable condition. 

