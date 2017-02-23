No. 18 Aggies Topple Long Beach State, 5-0, For Coach Evans’ 800th Win At Texas A&M

The No. 18 Texas A&M Softball team opened the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 5-0 win over Long Beach State on Thursday for head coach Jo Evans’ 800th win at Texas A&M.

Evans, who is in her 21st year at the helm of the program, holds an 800-394-2 record and has led the Aggies to 15 consecutive NCAA Regionals. The NFCA Hall of Famer ranks seventh among active winningest head coaches with 1113 victories.

The Aggies (11-0) drew first blood in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 advantage. Ashley Walters led off the inning with a double to center and later scored on a double by Samantha Show. Following an infield single from Kristen Cuyos, Riley Sartain drove in her fifth run of the season on a single up the middle.

The Maroon and White struck for three runs in the sixth to extend the lead to five. Tori Vidales plated Kaitlyn Alderink on a sacrifice fly to center, before Sarah Hudek belted her first career home run.

Lexi Smith tossed a one-hitter for her fourth win of the season, striking out 10 while walking one. The Temple, Texas native retired the last 15 batters she faced.

The Aggies are back in action at 7:30 p.m. CT with a matchup against No. 1 Florida State.