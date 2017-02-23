No. 18 Aggies Topple Long Beach State, 5-0, For Coach Evans’ 800th Win At Texas A&M

The Texas A&M softball team dropped game one of the Knoxville Super Regional to Tennessee, 8-1, Friday night at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.More >>
Baylor's track and field team had five student-athletes, Taylor Bennett, George Caddick, Kiana Hawn, Wil London and Maxwell Willis, earn a spot into the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore., Friday during the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
