Heavy thunderstorms expected into early Monday morning

Heavy rain and strong storms are expected across Central Texas late this evening and into early Monday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for parts of Central Texas through midnight Monday. Counties included in this watch are Hamilton, Mills, and Montague.

We're seeing storms developing in western Texas, and we're waiting for storms to begin developing across Central Texas as a strong storm system originating from southern California moves into southern Texas.

Our main concern with these storms expected late tonight and into tomorrow remains flooding as we could see 1-3” locally from this system.

With some of the stronger storms that develop the possibility also exists for damaging winds and small hail. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado with any of these storms that strengthen while moving across Central Texas, but the threat remains low at this time.

The timing of this event remains Sunday through Monday. We expect storms to develop in the late afternoon hours Sunday, but the timing for strong to severe storms looks to be best between 9 p.m. and midnight. Heavy rain will fall overnight into early Monday morning.

The strong to severe storm threat is greatest to the west of I-35, while the heaviest rainfall potential is to the east of I-35.

