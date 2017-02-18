Man killed in head-on collision in Cameron identified

A head-on collision in Cameron killed one person Saturday night.

Cameron police say they responded to a 911 call just after 7 p.m. about a two-vehicle crash at 500 West Batte Street.

Officers discovered the driver of a 1997 Hyundai had died.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 56-year-old Enrique Salcido-Gutierrez of Cameron.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The Cameron Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are still investigating the cause of the crash.

