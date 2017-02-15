One dead after early morning wreck

Police are investigating a major accident that left one person dead.

According to Bryan police, the accident happened at 1:35 a.m. on the 200 block of West Villa Maria Rd Wednesday.

Police said a 2007 Chevy pickup truck was traveling east when it crossed the center lane and hit a 2008 Chevy truck in the driver door. The driver of the 2007 truck was identified as Ross Travis Lightfoot, 23.

Lightfoot was pronounced dead on scene.

Police believe that speed was a contributor to the accident.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.