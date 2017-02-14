Baylor A&T’s Sturm Earns NCATA Player of the Week Award

SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS 6A Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield 4A Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB 3A Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco...More >>
The No. 15-seed Baylor Lady Bears (43-12) kicks off its road back to the Women's College World Series, hosting the Waco Regional to open play in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, running May 19-21 at Getterman Stadium. The Lady Bears welcome in a stout field of competition, with the 12/11-ranked James Madison Dukes (50-6), Kent State Golden Flashes (32-26), and Oregon State Beavers (28-25) all forming the regional, double-elimination bracket. Tournament play kicks off
