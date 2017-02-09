No. 21 Baylor Softball Drops Season Opener to Fordham - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 21 Baylor Softball Drops Season Opener to Fordham

No. 21 Baylor softball (0-1) fell short in the 2017 season opener, dropping a 1-0 contest with the Fordham Rams (1-0) on Thursday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium.

Opening play in the Hillenbrand Invitational, hosted by the No. 12/10 Arizona Wildcats, the Lady Bears saw a lone solo home run as the difference maker, spoiling a pitcher’s battle between the sides.

Shelby McGlaun (0-1) made her collegiate debut in the circle for Baylor, striking out three and allowing the only run of the game in 2.0 innings pitched. Gia Rodoni made the start for the Lady Bears, striking out four and allowing five hits through 4.0 innings pitched.

BU had opportunities throughout, stranding six runners and putting a total of five runners in scoring position with five hits and a walk.

HIGHLIGHTS

Three Lady Bears made their collegiate debuts, with Shelby McGlaun, Maddison Kettler, and Taylor Ellis all starting the game.

Kettler logged the first hit of the game in her first at-bat as a Lady Bear, drilling a single down the first base line.

McGlaun made her first appearance in the circle, striking out the first batter she faced.

STAT OF THE DAY

4 – the number of assists recorded by freshmen Lady Bears, half of the team’s total. Ellis picked up two at shortstop and Kettler gunned down two runners from left field – one in a play at the plate and the other trying to stretch a single into a double.

TOP QUOTE

“Of course, I expected more from our offense. Fordham did a great job of keeping us off balance and we didn’t capitalize on the few opportunities we were given. It’s game one, 55 more to go in the regular season. We will get better.” – Baylor head coach Glenn Moore

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears continue play in the Hillenbrand Invitational on Friday, Feb. 10, facing CSU-Northridge at 3 p.m. MT and Northwestern at 7 p.m. MT.

