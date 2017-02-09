Baylor Track & Field Splits For Fourth Week of Action

In its fourth weekend of competition, the majority of Baylor's track and field team will be in action at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., while eight other athletes will travel to the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, Friday and Saturday.

Currently, Baylor's women's team is ranked 12th, while its men's squad is listed as the 38th-best team by the USTFCCCA.

Baylor is scheduled to have 30 athletes in action, including 16 women and 14 men, at the Tyson Invitational. The meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center is slated to get underway Friday with field events starting at 1 p.m. and running events at 1:30 p.m. On Saturday, field events begin at 11 a.m., while running action kicks off at 1 p.m.

At the Iowa State Classic, eight middle distance and distance runners will compete, including Alison Andrews-Paul, Aaliyah Miller and Gabby Satterlee in the 800 meters, Maggie Montoya in the mile, Anna West in the 3,000 and Lindsey Bradley and Peyton Thomas in the 5K. On the men’s side in Ames, Zak Curran and Danny Leland will take part in the 800 meters. Running on the same track as the Bears will run on at the conference meet, the action in Iowa for BU starts Friday at 12:40 p.m. with 5,000 the meters, while on Saturday the 800-meter event will be run at 2:55 p.m.

After three meets in 2017, the BU women have nine marks in the top-20 of the nation. Three of those national marks are in field events, including Annie Rhodes, who owns the nation’s fourth-best pole vault mark by clearing 14-5.25 [4.40m] in Kentucky. Besides Rhodes, Cion Hicks had a shot put throw of 54-9.25 [16.69m] that ranks 12th-best nationally, while Brianna Richardson has the 15th-best triple jump of 42-8 [13.00m] at Kentucky. On the track, sophomore Taylor Bennett is 17th in the 200 meters with a time of 23.46, freshman Aaliyah Miller is fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:03.43 and junior Leticia De Souza ranks seventh with a mark of 52.93.

BU has both of its relays inside the top 10 nationally with the 4x400-meter crew of Taylor Bennett, Kiana Hawn, Kiana Horton and De Souza using a school-record time of 3:32.09 to be fourth. Meanwhile, the distance medley relay squad of Andrews-Paul, Hawn, Miller and Bradley is ninth in nation at 11:12.39.

In the multi-events, Jenna Pfeiffer’s pentathlon point total at the Rod McCravy Memorial of 3,932 is 17th-best in the country.

The BU men have three marks in the top-20 nationally, including freshman Max Willis, who is 11th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.65 and senior George Caddick, who ranks ninth in the 400 meters in 46.61. BU’s 4x400-meter relay of Wil London, Willis, Caleb Dickson and Caddick ranks fourth-best in the land with a time of 3:06.08.

Live results from the Tyson Invitational and the Iowa State Classic can be accessed on BaylorBears.com with a full recap to follow each day of competition. The Tyson meet will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, while FloTrack will have the coverage in Ames.

Following the trip to Fayetteville, the Bears will enjoy their second off week of the season, before heading to the Big 12 Indoor Championship, Feb. 24-25, in Ames, Iowa.