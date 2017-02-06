One lane closed on Highway 190 after rollover accident - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

One lane closed on Highway 190 after rollover accident

(Source: Belton Police Department) (Source: Belton Police Department)
BELTON LAKE, TX (KXXV) -

The Belton Police Department said one lane is closed on Highway 190 after a semi rolled over during an accident.

The semi rolled over near the area of Loop 121 and Hwy 190 in the east bound lane in Belton.

