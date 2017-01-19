Aquilla ISD affected by flu outbreak, students get three day weekend

The Aquilla Independent School District has seen an increase in the flu and will be closing the school district on Friday.

According to a letter from superintendent Dr. David A. Edison, the school district has seen a 20 percent increase in absentee rate since Tuesday.

Aquilla ISD will close doors on Friday, Jan. 20 to disinfect all areas of the school buildings and buses.

