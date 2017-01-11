UMHB men's basketball tops ETBU 75-69

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team broke open a tight game with a fast second-half start and the Cru answered every East Texas Baptist run after that in a 75-69 victory over the Tigers Wednesday night in Belton. UMHB improves to 9-5 overall and 2-3 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The loss snaps ETBU’s six-game win streak and drops the Tigers to 10-4 overall and 3-4 in the ASC on the year.

The Cru led 30-27 at halftime, but opened the second half with a 13-0 run to grab a 43-27 lead with 17:24 left to play. East Texas Baptist clawed back to with five points at 51-46 with 11:08 remaining, but Braden Hammond hit a three-pointer and Daniel Mills and Aubrie King added jumpers to take the lead back to double figures. The Tigers again closed to within six points, but UMHB took the lead out to 12 points at 69-57 with 2:00 on the clock. Jordan Gray’s three-pointer with seven seconds to play cut the lead to 74-69 and UMHB would be whistled for a foul to give the ball back to ETBU. Mills stripped the ball on the inbounds pass and added an insurance free throw to provide the final margin for the Cru.

Hammond led UMHB with 22 points and he hit 4-8 from three-point range. Demarius Cress scored 14 points, Mills and King had 12 points apiece and Austen Stolte posted his first career double-double with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. The Cru shot 53 percent from the field in the second half and hit 43 percent for the game. UMHB also out rebounded the Tigers 49-42 with both teams going 9-15 from the free-throw line.

Tyler Day led ETBU with 15 points on 3-6 shooting from three-point range. Jordan Gosey had 14 points and Gray added 12 while going 4-5 from beyond the arc. Jordan Quillan pulled down a team-best nine rebounds. The Tigers shot 36 percent from the field as a team and went 10-30 from three-point range in the loss.

The Cru will now hit the road for a four-game road swing. The UMHB men open that stretch with a 3:00 PM tip-off at Concordia Texas Saturday in Austin.