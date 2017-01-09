Fort Hood soldier dies in car accident

Fort Hood officials said a soldier died in a car accident on Fort Hood Jan. 7 near South Range Rd.

24-year-old Spc. Barron Von Reichelt entered active-duty military service in January 2015 as a cannon crew member. He is from Las Vegas.

He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since April 2016.

Reichelt was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

