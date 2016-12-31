Belton Dam to be reduced to one lane for repairs

If you drive over the Belton Dam to get to work or to get your kids to school, you might want to find another way there.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2017, drivers going north and south will have to share one lane on the stretch of FM 2271 that goes over the dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said this year's heavy rains caused some of the material the dam is made of to slide down.

In order to make repairs, they're temporarily reducing the road to one lane and installing traffic signals.

"Stop on red. Go on green. Be sure to proceed cautiously through that area. We're going to have contractors and people in close vicinity to the road, so we want to make sure they're out there trying to complete their job and make sure they're safe as well as the public traveling through that road," Belton & Stillhouse Hollow Lakes lead ranger Bradley Ellis said.

Once the project is complete, drivers will notice new guard rails on both sides and a concrete apron that will prevent the material from eroding as easily.

In the meantime, Belton ISD buses that travel over the dam will be rerouted to FM 317, according to Belton ISD spokesperson Kyle DeBeer.

"Our transportation department does expect increased traffic on FM 317 during the lane reduction on FM 2271. We hope that parents will keep that in mind and be patient if buses using FM 317 have some occasional delays during the project," he said.

The lane reduction is supposed to last for about 90 days.

