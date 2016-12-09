Four men attempt to steal Christmas yard decorations

A woman in Killeen is upset after she says she walked outside to see four men trying to steal her Christmas yard decorations.

It happened after 3:00 p.m. Friday on the 5000 block of Michael Drive. Home owner Karen Hreha says the day was just like any other until she noticed her dog was acting strange. Her dog is sweet and normally quiet but something was making it go crazy. Curious about what it was she walked outside and was shocked at what she saw.

Four men were trying to snatch all of her Christmas yard decorations. Not knowing what might happen next Hreha said she immediately looked for her phone to call 9-1-1. She said once the men noticed that she was home they got scared and ran away empty handed.

"I was scared at first. I was scared at first and I was like where is my phone where is my phone," Hreha said. "I was angry that somebody violated my home."

Hreha says her family won't let this steal their Christmas joy. Instead, they plan to put all their decorations back up and increase security around their home.

She hopes those in her community will come together to help make sure that this won't happen to anyone else.

