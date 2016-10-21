Killeen man injured in accidental shooting - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen man injured in accidental shooting

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
A Killeen man is recovering in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in his home overnight.  KPD officers rushed to the house in the 1300 block of East Avenue H shortly before midnight Thursday night. They found the man had shot himself in the leg.  Officers at the scene said the man was in his bathroom when he dropped a gun, causing it to accidentally discharge.  The man, unidentified, is expected to be okay.

