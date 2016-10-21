Killeen man injured in accidental shooting

A Killeen man is recovering in the hospital after he accidentally shot himself in his home overnight. KPD officers rushed to the house in the 1300 block of East Avenue H shortly before midnight Thursday night. They found the man had shot himself in the leg. Officers at the scene said the man was in his bathroom when he dropped a gun, causing it to accidentally discharge. The man, unidentified, is expected to be okay.

