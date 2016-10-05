Immigration scam targets Hispanic community - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Immigration scam targets Hispanic community

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Authorities are seeing more immigration scams targeting the Hispanic community.

The caller preys on family members stating that they are with the DFW Airport Immigration. They say they have a family member detained and then demand money to be wired to Mexico.

Police want to remind the community to not fall victim to these theft cases and this is just one way scammers steal from victims.

