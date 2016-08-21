Petition demands Baylor remove football player after controversial video

A video exclusively obtained by News Channel 25 shows yet another ugly side to Baylor University football.

A video exclusively obtained by News Channel 25 shows yet another ugly side to Baylor University football.

An online petition is demanding Baylor University remove football player Ishmael Zamora after a controversial video showed him hitting a dog with a belt.

The petition, titled "Demand Baylor Remove Vicious Animal Abuser Ishmael Zamora Immediately," was created on Change.org on Saturday.

It's calling for Baylor to remove Zamora from its football team and to "discontinue their support of his actions as represented by the comments made by Coach Jim Grobe," according to the petition's page.

The petition is also demanding that Zamora face felony animal abuse charges.

As of Monday afternoon, the petition has almost 17,000 signatures.

Copyright 2016 KXXV. All rights reserved.