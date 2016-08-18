Congressman Williams visits Rotary Club

A Texas Congressman wants to make sure Fort Hood soldiers transitioning out of the military have good jobs waiting for them as civilians.

Congressman Roger Williams talked about many issues at the Copperas Cove Rotary Club Thursday, but made sure to speak on one government agency he thinks would be a good fit for former soldiers.

Williams believes that the economy has to be stable in order to accommodate these soldiers.

"These kids that are serving at Fort Hood we're telling them to get out of the service. We are trying to put them in an economy that can't take them" Williams said. " We're going to be working hard to be able to allow these kids to go from the army into border patrol. We need a thousand more boarder patrol agents on the border."

Williams also mentioned that he recently spoke with Presidential Candidate Donald Trump about tax reform and putting people back to work to make America great again.

Williams says the next legislation session will start in September.

